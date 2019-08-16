Why your regular headaches may not be a normal disease

Until three months ago, Caroline Mbeneka suffered persistent headaches that, she later found out, were mostly triggered by the strong, flickering CCTV flashlights on Nairobi roads.

She moved from Paracetamol painkillers, which had become a daily dose, to stronger medication that still did not work, until she met a neurologist recently.

“I have learnt to avoid the triggers and I have been fine about 70 days now,” she said recently during a World Brains Day event. It was held at the Westgate Mall in Nairobi under the theme, “Headache disorders and women”.

The neurologist who medicated Mbeneka also suggested she monitors herself using HeadApp, a mobile application, to predict how she is faring and identify the triggers.

Mbeneka further discovered her problem could be hereditary because her mother experienced similar problems in her late 20s.

A small percentage of people who have migraines also experience aura symptoms. These visual disturbances may include blind spots, flashing lights, zigzag patterns, pins and needles and numbness of limbs.

Dr Sylvia Mbugua, a consultant neurologist at the Aga Khan University Hospital, said while headaches are hereditary sometimes, patients should always look out for triggers.

“It could be sensitivity to a strong perfume, stress, muscle tensions on the neck due to various reasons, noise, stress, light and a variety of things,” she said at the event.