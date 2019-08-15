Why men should not fear vasectomies

While women have many methods for preventing pregnancy, the options for men boil down to condoms, withdrawal (pulling out) or getting a vasectomy. The latter is rarely used by many men in Kenya. The question is: why?

Many men prefer the 'house of leather' (skin-to-skin) feeling that condoms normally prevent, while the withdrawal method is the least effective. But they are loath to settle for a vasectomy as a means of family planning.

In medical parlance, a vasectomy is a surgical procedure for male sterilisation or permanent contraception. During the procedure, the male vas deferens (tube which conveys sperm from the testicle) is cut and tied or sealed to prevent sperm from entering into the urethra. This thereby prevents fertilisation of a female through sexual intercourse.

Most men and women interviewed by the Star had a general idea of what a vasectomy is. The women were in agreement that more men should undergo the procedure, as family planning should not be left to one gender alone.

The men were split, with most saying they would not undergo the procedure. However, there were a few brave souls who said they would do it if all the conditions were right.

Laila said she believes the procedure is similar to when women's tubes are tied. She felt that more men should do a vasectomy as women suffer more, despite the many contraceptive methods available to them.

Steve was well-versed with what the procedure entailed but said he would never ever get a vasectomy under any circumstances. However, he didn't have a problem with any man procuring the operation.

Ana exuded a greater understanding of the procedure, speaking about both the reversible and irreversible types. She also said more men should do it as women have been bearing the family planning role far too much.

Pendo felt there is a stigma around vasectomies. "Many men are scared because they believe it will make them lose their sexual urge and ability, but that isn't true," she said.

She added that traditional African culture frowns on any attempt to cull a man's virility, and that it is embarrassing for a man to admit that he's had a vasectomy.