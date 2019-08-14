How being tagged ‘spy with a gun’ shook innocent journalist

THE INTERROGATION

After a couple of rounds in the Probox with the Ford Ranger still in sight, they made a stop at a “clean police station,” where he was questioned and asked about who he knew in government.

“They asked me if I had ever dealt with a businessman, Francis Mburu [the man at the centre of the Ruaraka land scandal], but I said no since I have never met him up to date,” he says.

The officers then proceeded to ask him whether he owned a gun. But Mahindi said no.

"In fact, I remember telling the officers that if they find any firearm in my house, they should just kill me. Because I knew I they would find nothing,” he said.

Mahindi says a new team of officers came and they later proceeded to his home. It was now 1am. This time, the blindfold had been removed and so were the cuffs. He explains he saw a cameraman, whom he thought was one of the officers only to later learn he was not.

“He filmed me and he left. It was a painful experience because I knew people were being used to harass me. It was the biggest form of bullying. Though it didn’t bother me much because I knew who was behind it,” Mahindi says.

When they arrived at his home in Kasarani, a search was conducted but no firearm was found. All they found were many documents, but they chose to dwell on some documents from KPLC (Kenya Power and Lighting Company) that he had by virtue of being a media consultant.

“I had the documents because I was meant to shed light to the media and give facts regarding the whole saga at KPLC. And it was just a summary of who got which and which tender,” he says.

The saga involved procurement of defective transformers and irregularities in prequalifying 525 companies for labour and transport contracts.

Through the two contracts — for transformers and labour and transport — Kenyans lost Sh470 million, besides the inconvenience the defective transformers have caused. Former KPLC boss Ben Chumo and others are in currently under trial over the scandal.

When the officers were done with the search, they proceeded to Kasarani police station at around 3am. Mahindi was booked and later arraigned on a Monday.

COURT ORDERS RELEASE

The newsman was accused of extorting millions of shillings from Kenyans, possessing an unlicensed gun and impersonating an NIS officer. But Mahindi refuted claims that he ever conned people or obtained money under false pretences. The report from the officers also absolved him of any wrongdoing.

While in court, the investigating officer, Inspector Edward Kiplagat, urged the magistrate to have Mahindi detained for five days, pending investigations. The court, however, granted them three days.

When the three days were over, the IO told the court they found no evidence to link Mahindi to the accusations levelled against him.

Principal magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot, on August 3 last year, subsequently ordered his unconditional release after a police report proved he did not hold a gun.