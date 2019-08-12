Nothing as fulfilling as helping others succeed – John Njoroge

Born during the last phase of pre-independent Kenya, Sumac Microfinance Bank chairman John Njoroge was privileged enough to be brought up in agricultural-rich Limuru, then a white settlement.

He attended local schools for his primary and secondary education, juggling assisting his parents on the farm with school work.

The successful entrepreneur attributes his achievements both in education, career and business to communal upbringing, where elders inspired good morals in young ones.

He is also thankful to his wife, whom he married when he was only 25 years, for the support and encouragement in his entrepreneurial journey. They have three children, two girls and a boy.

An accountant by profession, Njoroge has vast experience in the business world, cutting across management consultancy, private practice, the corporate world and entrepreneurship.

A believer in the virtues of hard work, focus and integrity, he honed his skills at the Central Glass Industries Limited, a subsidiary of East African Breweries Limited, where he worked for 10 years and rose through the ranks to the position of Finance and Administration Manager before retiring in 2000.

Upon retiring, he ventured into private practice and established K Njoroge & Company, a private accounting practice, where he is the Managing Partner.

His experience is backed by strong professional training and academic credentials. Over the years, he has attended several professional trainings in areas like corporate governance, strategic leadership, human resource and accounting, among others.

A holder of a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Nairobi and an MBA in Strategic Management from Moi University, Njoroge is a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).

Despite being involved in various ventures, Njoroge is an ardent believer in philanthropy and the importance of giving back to society. “The essence of a fulfilling life is helping others succeed,” he says.

This is why he is committed to helping the less privileged in society in various ways, including seeing many through school to help transform their lives.

Over the years, he has helped many young people break from the yoke of the vicious cycle of poverty.

