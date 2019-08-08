Rehab eludes addicts unable to raise high fees

The commissioning of the first-ever drug rehab centre in Lamu earlier this year came as a relief for addicts, including Khadija.

The Sh98 million facility, fully sponsored by the Red Cross, is situated at Hindi in Lamu West, and it has a holding capacity of 100 persons. It seemed a godsend to an area where bhang, cocaine and heroin are turning many people into zombies.

Addicts like Khadija have numerously expressed their desire to change and live clean, only that they couldn’t do it on their own.

To their utter dismay, however, the cost of services at the rehab is beyond their reach, so many have stuck to their habits.

Khadija has been vocal and open about her life as an addict for more than 10 years.

She says nothing is left for her to explore in as far drugs go, and that she is ready to change, having lost her marriage and children.

“My marriage could definitely not have made it because I am hooked. I have been using drugs for more than 10 years now. I have done it all and I’m tired,” she said.

Khadija was shocked when she walked to the facility with her sister, ready to start her journey to reformation, only to be told she had to pay Sh90,000 for admission.

“They said I would pay more if they decided to keep me at the facility for more than three months. I didn’t have a penny and so I walked back to my old life, and I’m still doing it,” she said.

Another addict, Khamis, who has been hooked for more than 13 years, says the costly rehab services are a slap in the face for many of them, who thought it would bring an end to their troubles.

Khamis said the assumption that many addicts can afford rehab just like they can afford the expensive drugs was misleading.

“I went there with a friend and when they said I had to pay Sh1,000 daily for three months, I just turned back and headed home. Where am I supposed to get Sh90,000 in these hard times?” he asked.

Mohamed says when the facility was commissioned, those concerned made it sound like services would be free for those who volunteered to be rehabilitated.

“I have been using drugs for at least six years. There is nothing funny about it,” he said.

“You don’t get to do anything meaningful apart from sitting pretty, waiting for your next dosage. I was disappointed when my friends told me they had gone there and turned away for lack of money, and here we were, thinking this thing came to save us.”

A COSTLY AFFAIR

The newly opened Lamu facility offers food, clothing, guidance and counselling, medication and family therapy sessions. It also offers training on special skills, which reformed addicts can use to better their lives once they move out of the centre.

The package costs Sh90,000, or Sh1,000 a day for three months. Much as the services are welcome and well-meaning, they are out of reach for many of the people they target due to the cost.

Lamu County Kenya Red Cross Society coordinator Kauthar Alwy, however, defends the high cost. She says the facility is currently run by more than 16 specialists, including medical staff, counsellors and trainers, all of whom need to be paid to ensure the rehab’s services don’t grind to a halt.