How national UHC will be rolled out this year

A few minutes after Public Service CS Sicily Kariuki entered Nakumatt Ridgeways supermarket on Friday afternoon, January 26 last year, her phone rang.

Joe Mucheru was calling. “Hallo, Daktari?” he said. She stared at the screen again to confirm it was indeed the ICT CS on the line, before responding that she’s fine, and politely informing Joe he had dialled the wrong number.

“Haven’t you heard the news?” he responded. Kariuki had been appointed the Cabinet Secretary for Health, and it was on the radio.

She would lead one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s four pillars, the ambitious plan to provide affordable health care for all.

The President’s vision is anchored on the Constitution, which guarantees health for all Kenyans.

Kariuki had to hit the ground running, rallying support from community health volunteers — arguably the lowest health cadre — to Kenya’s bilateral partners abroad.

After preparations lasting more than a year, President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the Universal Health Coverage pilot in Kisumu on December 13 last year, making Kenya the first country in Africa to do so.

The World Health Organisation gave a resounding approval and its director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus — a trailblazing former health minister of Ethiopia — attended the launch.

“The changes you are undertaking have the power not just to change the lives of millions of Kenyans, but to change the lives of millions more in the region,” Dr Tedros said.

The pilot is underway in Kisumu, Machakos, Nyeri and Isiolo, where 3.2 million people have registered for the Afya Card to access subsidised services in public health facilities.

The ministry is currently taking stock of the lessons learnt, with plans to expand coverage across Kenya this year.

“We view UHC not as a destination but as a continuous process, which will involve constant widening of the social safety nets to ensure no one is left behind,” Uhuru said at the launch.

Last week, the Star had a chat with Kariuki to discuss the outcome of the pilot and the planned national rollout.

With nearly-free services in the pilot counties, has the health-seeking behaviour of people changed?

So far, we have recorded an average increase in the utilisation of health services, ranging from 20 per cent to 44 per cent. This increase is evident in both outpatient visits and inpatient visits. Most of the citizens who are seeking services in health facilities are presenting with the common ailments and conditions that form the top 10 causes of diseases in Kenya.

How many health workers are taking part in the pilot?

The pilot is accessible in all public health facilities in the four counties. And all health workers attached to public facilities are taking part in the exercise. This includes all publicly employed doctors, nurses, clinical officers, laboratory and pharmaceutical technology officers and all allied health workers.

Please share some of the lessons learnt from the pilot

The main lesson is that for UHC to succeed, we must strengthen our health systems. This means we must have a robust financing mechanism, a well-trained and adequate workforce, reliable information on which to base decisions and policies; and we also need well-maintained facilities and logistics to deliver quality medicines and technologies.

But most importantly, we must move towards a primary health care approach. We must increase access to services at the community level, and ensure these services meet the needs of the community and are responsive to their needs. With primary health, we can keep 80 per cent of people out of the hospital.

As I have mentioned, a key success of the UHC pilot is in the availability of essential medicines and commodities in the public facilities.

Moving forward, essential medicines must be available in all facilities. We must bring back confidence in the system.

The ministry and counties also reaffirm the key role that health workers play in ensuring the success of the UHC programme.