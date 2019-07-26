Why politicians need boda boda riders to win polls

The love for politics by boda boda riders is not new in Kenya. Every electioneering year, it is common to see the commercial motorcyclists in long queues, accompanying politicians to or from political rallies.

Teso North Boda Boda Association organising secretary Bernard Esiromo said their endearment to politicians emanates from their need to seek for the election of leaders who have people’s interests at heart.

He told the Star most riders are ordinary folk, always concerned with who gets elected at which level or position. “We play an important role in elective politics and most leaders know they need us for support. They need us just as we need them,” Esiromo said.

Data from his office shows there are 5,372 registered boda boda riders in Teso North subcounty alone, and that Busia as a county boasts of 12,955 of such listed members.

This to him is a huge number that can propel a politician to any level during campaigns, since more than 95 per cent of their members are between the active age of 18 and 35.

They are turned to to mobilise support and help put on a show when a politician is campaigning or holding an event.