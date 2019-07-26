Uhuru's boda boda rider awaits promised invite to State House

“I never imagined I would ever get anywhere close to a Cabinet Minister, let alone President,” are the words of Donald Omai, a man from Busia county who will go down in history as the first boda boda rider to carry Uhuru Kenyatta on a motorbike.

The 2002 presidential campaigns were in high gear as opposition leaders, led by Mwai Kibaki, ganged up against independence party Kanu. They wanted to ensure it did not produce the Head of State after the general election.

Uhuru was the Kanu candidate, despite being a political novice recently nominated to Parliament and appointed Local Government minister.

There was growing opposition to his candidature ahead of the poll because of accusations of runaway corruption that characterised his political mentor Daniel Arap Moi’s regime. Kenyans were worried that Uhuru’s presidency would turn out to be a continuation of Moi’s reign.

The opposition mobilised and strategised on how to tackle the man who had the backing of the then Commander in Chief, using all avenues to gag his efforts of becoming Kenya’s third President.

As the events unfolded, Uhuru found himself campaigning in Teso, a far-flung district located over 400km west of Nairobi. It is this visit that will forever remain etched in Omai’s mind. He has been in the boda boda business for 18 years now, but that moment is the highlight of his career.

“I was the chairman of Teso District Boda Boda Association, and Hon Albert Ekirapa was the MP for Amagoro,” Omai, 49, said when the Star interviewed him.

“Prior to the visit, Ekirapa called me and said Uhuru Kenyatta was scheduled to visit Amagoro. He told me to organise my colleagues because I was their chairman so that we give him a warm welcome. I mobilised my boys and we were 50 in total.”

The boda boda business at the time had not started flourishing. Only a few commercial riders had motorcycles, the rest were on bicycles.