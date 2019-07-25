Innovate or end up ‘tarmacking’: Varsity churns out job creators

HUB FOR INNOVATION

This is after students at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology showcased innovative products. The institution has 12 innovations, eight of which are ready for incubation.

The products displayed during media tour indicated that youth graduating from institutions of higher learning can actually create jobs instead of waiting for the government.

One such innovation was a land surveillance drone. It was created by Walton Twele, who graduated from the institution last year.

Fellow innovator Rose Litunya explained how it works. “It will survey the entire parcel of land before relaying information on what is happening to your laptop or even cell phone,” she said.

This saves the time one can use monitoring activities in his farm. The drone can also be used to monitor illegal activities in forests, as is the case in developed countries.

Next to Litunya was Dennis Nyabade, who has come up with a system that can be used to pay rent in bits. With the new system, called Komboa Mobile app, one can pay as little as Sh1 for house rent.

Once the transaction has been done through the app, a receipt is issued immediately, after which the tenant will be notified. “Housekeeper, too, is notified of the payment,” Nyabade said.

Tenants will also be notified should a vacancy occur. At the end of the month, the app also provides the managers with a platform where they reconcile all the payments made. “This is a transformation for low-income earners,” he said.

A short distance away was another innovator, Mwaniki Nyagah with a new innovation that will be a saviour for Kenya’s dwindling forest cover.

Nyagah, a fourth-year computer science student, showcased an innovation called “log eye”.

The new system detects illegal forest activities by picking sounds of chainsaws, cars and any other movements within the forests. It then relays the sound to another server within three to five minutes.

Once the sound has been received, it is analysed with GPS in the system, tracking the location. Short text messages will then be transmitted to the person in charge of the forest.

Armed with details of the location, which is supported by google maps and the nature of sound analysed, the ranger will easily nab the trespassers.

Other innovations include CMC milling machine, which is capable of drawing any form of message in timber or even metal. Interestingly, its innovators are finance students.

Another innovation is a unique app that helps health professionals accurately diagnose the different kinds of diseases. There is also a robot that can collect garbage.

The students also showcased a traffic control and monitoring system that can be used to enhance safety within the institution. Once a visitor is at the gate, he or she is given a device that can be tracked.

Once details of the car have been entered, one receives a text message welcoming him to the institution. Should one violate speed limits, he or she receives warnings through SMS.