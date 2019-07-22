Professional aftercare crucial to avoid stigma

Dr Silas Kirinya, a psychiatrist, advises young women who have undergone an abortion procedure to seek professional help.

"Professional help is the best place to get support after abortion since one might be judged by spiritual leaders, friends or family members," he said. "A professional therapist is non-judgmental and should be able to support a survivor of abortion according to their unique particular needs."

He advises those who are believers to seek spiritual healing, which helps them deal with inner wounds caused by past painful emotional events.

Kirinya, who has a counselling centre at Jkuat towers, says they have witnessed many women recover and go back to their families with the hope of a better life.

"At Amazon, we have helped so many young women who have procured an abortion, and the healing process is oftentimes a beautiful thing," he said.

According to the psychiatrist, the controversy behind abortion is majorly a question of morality because abortion involves loss of life which defies morality.

However, whether it's wrong or right, legal or illegal, permissible or not, the aftermath of abortion is always experienced by its survivors.

"Morality, as we know, has myriads of schools of thoughts, each trying to universalise their tenets. But all these arguments for or against abortion oftentimes do not consider its effects on the survivors," he said.