Why I fought JKIA deal, bid for CT2 takeover — Abdulswamad Nassir

The botched plan by KQ to take over JKIA for 30 years and the controversial handover of the Mombasa Port second container terminal (CT2) have one thing in common: the whistleblower.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir questioned the manner in which the two facilities were being handed over to private entities at the expense of the taxpayer.

This criticism earned President Uhuru Kenyatta’s attention during the opening of the Kenya Maritime Academy in Mombasa on Monday last week.

The President took a swipe at the privatisation opponents, saying he has no room for ‘ujinga’ (foolishness), a cautionary word targeted at Nassir and his allies.

But an unshaken Nassir told the Star in an exclusive interview that much as the port would eventually be handed over, the country has to appreciate that corruption is costly.

The son of the late Kanu Coast supremo Sharrif Nassir says the country is losing about 30 per cent of its resources to corruption, hence his motivation in the JKIA and Mombasa Port matters.

“What motivates me is the fact that we can do much more in this country if we dealt with corruption. You can imagine how many schools we will build,” he said.

These aspirations, he said, are behind his bid for Mombasa governor in the 2022 general elections, a race that will put to test the late Nassir’s family clout in Coast politics.