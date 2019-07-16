I'd take the bus as my father flew — Abdulswamad

To Abdulswamad Nassir, 46, growing up as the son of the most powerful man in Coast did not matter ‘as privilege is earned, and not a birthright’.

These were the words of the budding Mombasa politician, who hit the news after he shed 40 kilos to gain an impressive body.

Nassir says despite all the glamour around his father, the late Kanu supremo Shariff Nassir, the old man bought him an air ticket once for an urgent trip to Mombasa.

“All the time when I was working for him, I’d be the person who would have to take the bus,” the Mvita MP told the Star in an interview.

“I became a frequent traveller on the buses plying the Nairobi-Mombasa route. At times, when his car was travelling to Nairobi, I’d use it,” he says on his experience with the late politician.

“On the many times I traversed the country with him, like to Kabarak, there was a lot I was able to learn, but the biggest lesson was the level of humility he exhibited.”

During school holidays, the lawmaker worked in a posho mill that belonged to his late grandfather.

“We used to charge 15 cents a kilo… I was brought up in a very strict environment. I am glad this exposed me to who I have become today,” he said.