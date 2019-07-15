Why Makonde and not Shona? — MCA

A member of the Kiambu county assembly has urged the government to recognise and register the Shona community, who have been living in the country since the 1960s.

Kinoo MCA Samuel Kimani says 90 per cent of them were born in the country and are used to the local Kikuyu dialect, have schooled with them, intermarried with them and cannot cope with life if deported.

He says the community being denied IDs and other documents has an effect on the government in terms of levies, taxes and other fees they would otherwise contribute to.

In early April, Kimani successfully petitioned the Kiambu assembly to pass a bill seeking recognition for the Shona as a stateless community.

They came to the country in early 1960s as missionaries and started the Gospel of God Church in Nairobi and in Kinoo, Kikuyu constituency.

On behalf of the group, Kimani called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to give them citizenship as was done to the Makondes of the Coast region last year. The Makonde, originally from Mozambique, were recognised as Kenya's 43rd tribe in 2017.