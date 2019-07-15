Why Makonde and not Shona? — MCA

• He says the community being denied IDs and other documents has an effect on the government in terms of levies, taxes and other fees they would otherwise contribute to.
• The Makonde, originally from Mozambique, were recognised as Kenya's 43rd tribe in 2017.
A member of the Kiambu county assembly has urged the government to recognise and register the Shona community, who have been living in the country since the 1960s.
Kinoo MCA Samuel Kimani says 90 per cent of them were born in the country and are used to the local Kikuyu dialect, have schooled with them, intermarried with them and cannot cope with life if deported.
He says the community being denied IDs and other documents has an effect on the government in terms of levies, taxes and other fees they would otherwise contribute to.
In early April, Kimani successfully petitioned the Kiambu assembly to pass a bill seeking recognition for the Shona as a stateless community.
They came to the country in early 1960s as missionaries and started the Gospel of God Church in Nairobi and in Kinoo, Kikuyu constituency.
On behalf of the group, Kimani called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to give them citizenship as was done to the Makondes of the Coast region last year. The Makonde, originally from Mozambique, were recognised as Kenya's 43rd tribe in 2017.
Immigration and citizenship are functions of the national government under the fourth schedule of the constitution. Sections 15 and 17 of the Citizenship and Immigration Act stipulate that stateless persons who have lived in Kenya continuously since Independence can acquire Kenyan citizenship by registration.
Kimani said the community has been exposed to human rights violations like police harassment, lack of freedom of movement and lack of access to government and private services.
“These people cannot register a business or enter the formal job market. They cannot own any property or get access to education, health care, financial services and relief supplies, among other vital human being needs,” the MCA said.
Virginia Moyo, a Shona member living in Kinoo trading centre in Kikuyu constituency, applauds the MCA for his efforts in trying to get them recognised and ease their lives.
Moyo says since they were allowed to register for Huduma Namba as stateless people, the government should do an audit on them and come up with a strategy of registering them and issuing them with IDs.
“As things are changing towards digital, we might cry forever and the government can control that,” she said.
"We are not aliens. We should be heard and be recognised to become citizens. We shall thank God that our prayers years in years out have been heard."
