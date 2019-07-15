Decades later Shona speak Kikuyu but still lack IDs

Over 60 years ago, a community arrived in Nairobi from Zimbabwe and started preaching the gospel of God. Little did they know their mission would leave them stuck in the country and stateless.

Life changed all of a sudden for the less than 100 missionaries from the Shona community, who had arrived in the country two years before Kenya gained Independence (1961).

Things came to a head when Kenya's British colonialists left. The Great Britain passports the Shona had used to come to the country could not be used again after Independence.

The Kenyan government could not clear the Shona to go back since it could not recognise how they entered. This left them trying to seeking citizenship instead.

Since Zimbabwe and Kenya were colonised by Britain, the Shona had accessed the country easily. No one was questioned much if they had the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland passport.

They arrived and started Gospel of God Church in Nairobi before spreading other branches to Kinoo in Kiambu county.

“We travelled to different countries under the British colony with ease since we would be given passports once we applied for them,” Peter Maholone said.

GGC was founded by Baba Johane in early 1932 and was opened on October 1, 1932, at Mt Marimba in Zimbabwe.

Another worshipper, Maria Budi, says what has troubled them since 1963 is that the Kenyan government has declined to issue them with identity cards.

Budi says they sought recognition from former President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s government, retired President’s Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki’s governments, but their efforts failed, leaving them to struggle as a stateless community.

COST OF LACKING IDs

Virginia Moyo, a Shona member living in Kinoo trading centre in Kikuyu constituency, says these days, things are even more difficult since their children are not going to school compared to some years ago.

She says when the government started demanding birth certificates for children who are joining nursery schools, they stopped taking them since no one has such documents.

In the past, she says, even without a birth certificate, children would learn nursery school education, primary and secondary school with ease.

Moyo, who was born in the country by her Shona parents, says her daughter sat the KCSE exam at Kanjeru Secondary School, but the school declined to issue her with the results.

“We have suffered a lot due to lack of IDs. We are worried since issues are getting tighter since we are resorting to educating our children at home just to know how to read, write and do calculations so they can be informed,” she said.