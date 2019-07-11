Robbed of estate by ‘co-relas’, widows unite to rebuild lives

For many women in Kenya, losing a husband is not just a personal tragedy. It is the beginning of a nightmare orchestrated by the same relatives they sang and danced with at their wedding.

The dust has barely settled on their husband's grave when the new widows find themselves suffering social discrimination, segregation and economic hardship at the hands of their in-laws, informally referred to as "co-relas".

During the commemoration of International Widows' Day at the University of Nairobi last month, widows came out to express their grievances at the harsh treatment they are subjected to when their husbands die.

They further lamented about the denial of access to their spouses' assets. Most of them are taken over by their in-laws, while some lay unidentified at the Unclaimed Assets Authority, with the widows unaware of their existence or how to acquire them.

Mary* (not her real name), a mother of two from Tharaka Nithi, told the Star her relatives took away land and property belonging to her after her husband's burial.

She was six months pregnant when her husband died in 2014, and before that had been friends with her in-laws before his demise.

"They would sometimes call me instead of him when they needed help and after helping them, I would inform my husband that so and so had called," she said.

However, after his demise, their tune changed.

"The enmity began after I declined to give my brother-in-law the burial permit," an emotional Mary said. "He had said he wanted to take it to the chief but I told him if the chief wanted it, I would take it myself."

After the burial, they kicked her out of the home she had built with him and took over land that she had been farming on, saying it was theirs.