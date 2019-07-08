Gays vexed but not cowed in fight for space

MOLESTED INNOCENCE

As a gay man in a country where homosexuality is illegal, Peter has scaled through life unhurt ever since the abuse, attributing this to the capitalistic nature of the society.

“People are too busy minding their own business to care that their neighbour is gay,” Peter said, adding that capitalism is a double-edged sword, as it also harbours all the corrupt. However, on the other side of town, gay men like Letoya Johnstone have not been so lucky.

Letoya, who lives in Kibera informal settlement, subscribes to the Catholic faith. Letoya was molested as a young boy, and recounting the ordeal still pains him.

“I was molested after high school. Every time I state this, especially among members of the gay community, most of them brush it off because most of them have gone through the same,” Letoya said.

He was recently evicted from his house in Kibera and constantly receives threats from neighbours for being gay. One neighbour even plotted to kill him in vain. Despite all this, Letoya is confident that his struggles are worthwhile because God is in control of his life.

COMING OUT

A challenge faced by most homosexuals is revealing their sexuality. For Peter, a lifetime of identifying as such made it no easier.

“I have always known that I was different and I have always known that difference is not accepted in this world, so I always fight. I fight for my space with joy and pride, something that people are not happy about,” he said.

Coming out to his mother as a teenager was not easy. He even dated girls to make sure his mother would never know. He came out to his mom out of stress, on the verge of losing everything.

“She was confused, she still has her moments, but she has made peace with it,” Peter says. His mother is even aware of his past and current relationships. He adds that he has slept with women after coming out, out of curiosity.

However, for Paul*, 25, a gay man from Mombasa, sex was the only way he could make a living after he was kicked out by his parents for being gay. At the age of 16, Paul was a commercial sex worker in the streets of Mombasa.

Paul has, however, moved away from getting his clients on the streets to social platforms. He has been abused by multiple men for attributing female characteristics.

Paul has dedicated his time to fighting for the LGBTQI rights, which has landed him in trouble on multiple occasions. “I have been evicted from many houses, which double up as rescue centres. One landlord claimed I was running a brothel,” Paul said. Men have also attacked him, claiming that he deserved it for being gay.