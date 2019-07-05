House where broken women find solace

You may find them in the dead of the night at your favourite nightclub or local brothel, but unlike most, instead of a good time, they are looking for souls to rescue.

Their mission is simple: to find women who have been battered and oppressed and those forced into prostitution for survival and rescue them from the oppression of 'the enemy'.

They are led by Susan Owitch, a pastor who runs the 'Beautiful Ashes Rescue Centre' in Kiambu county.

She survived nine years married to a violent and wanted criminal, watched him die and spent seven years of her life indulged in prostitution to fend for her two children.

"My husband was violent and there was nothing anyone could do about it because he was a criminal. They were afraid," she said.

When her husband died, Susan sent her children to her mother and began working nights at brothels and nightclubs.

One night, she met a man from Holland who she says changed her life and inspired her night mission.

"He found me at the nightclub and he was very nice because he offered to buy me several beers and I thought I had scored a good customer that day," she says.

"However, he began preaching to me about Jesus and urged me to get saved and change my life. Then he left."

It would take Susan four months, however, before she decided to make a change after she met the same man and he gave her the same message.

"I got saved by myself in my house and decided to make a change from there. I joined the church and served in different ranks before starting the centre in 2011," she said during an interview at the centre.