Inside a cafe where all servers are deaf

The customers seem to be gesticulating a little more than usual, even taking into account the expressiveness of hand gestures. And the waiters and waitresses are gesticulating back.

Are they arguing?

Not really. In this restaurant, waiters and waitresses are deaf and they are taking orders from customers at this rustic outdoor cafe.

The cafe is really rather quiet compared to the usual noise levels of busy Nairobi hotels at lunchtime. Once a customer steps into the cafe, they are greeted in sign language and shown to a table.

All the five waiters and waitresses on the ground are deaf and are dressed in all black attire written '#I am deaf' on the back.

The customers are then offered the menu as soon as they have their seats. The front page of the menu has basic sign language on it, which they can use to order food items, mostly coffee.