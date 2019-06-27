Six hurdles holding back potential of agriculture

Despite generating about half of the country’s GDP, many farmers grapple with problems every year that reduce their lives to more toil than reward.

Agriculture in Kenya mainly consists of small-scale farmers, which means they are the real backbone of our economy. Even so, they struggle to compete with nations with far less arable land like the Netherlands or far worse climate like Israel, due to problems in everything from production to sales.

According to the World Bank, growth is expected to be 5.9 per cent in 2020 and accelerate to 6 per cent in 2021. This will be driven by a recovery in farming and supported by private consumption and a pick-up in industrial activity.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in his Big Four agenda aims to achieve food security by 2022, but just how possible is it? What really ails our farmers?

Speaking to the Star in his Limuru office, agronomist Henry Kirui, a former agricultural officer, explained six challenges most farmers in Kenya deal with. Kirui is currently the principal, School of Agriculture, YMCA Limiru.

1 HIGH COST OF PRODUCTION

Kirui said the biggest contributor to farmer’s challenges is the high cost of production.

“Inputs are expensive. Animal feeds are expensive. Chick mash is almost Sh3,000 a bag,” he said.

“That is why eggs are coming from Uganda. They have to come from Uganda because they are cheaply produced. Even after paying taxes and transportation costs, they’re still cheap.

“But in Kenya, why is it expensive? It’s because of the high taxation levied on the inputs. The government should come up with ways of regulating the cost of farm inputs.”

2 INSUFFICIENT TRAINING

Another huge challenge that farmers are facing is lack of adequate training.

“Famers right now are lacking the necessary training. For instance, every day we hear about new technology advances, but farmers are not trained on it,” he said.

“They are not trained on how to deal with the current weather condition, the right variety of crops to grow. They don’t even know where they can get the necessary requirements, like the right seedlings.”

He said it is paramount that farmers are trained on things like the changing weather conditions for those relying on rain and the husbandry aspect of planting the correct variety of seeds.