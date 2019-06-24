The difference a specialised hospital makes

According to 2017 statistics, Kenya receives about 5,000 foreigners annually in search of medical treatment and other related reasons.

However, at the same time, some 10,000 Kenyans go abroad in search of medical treatment annually.

Experts say building a specialised hospital in Kenya will raise earning through health tourism, which has been very successful in India.

In previous interviews, Vision 2030 director general Dr Julius Muia said building specialised hospitals in Kenya will boost earnings through health tourism.

“Kenya could grow its new tourism brand by promoting investment in good medical facilities and introducing specialised care and other medical services,” he said.

Muia cited oncology, nephrology, cardiology and heart procedures, and elective surgical procedures that see 10,000 Kenyans go abroad annually, saying they should be taken into consideration.

A UN report released in 2017 (The Economic Development in Africa Report) showed that Kenya is one of Africa’s top beneficiaries of cross-border travel for medical purposes.

The report, which was released during the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), showed that private health and wellness facilities are setting Kenya apart as one of the key medical tourist destinations of Africa.

The report stated Kenya's health and wellness facilities are wooing hundreds of visitors from neighbouring states and helping to boost Kenya’s tourism industry.

“The medical tourism is marked by African nationals seeking high-end specialised medical services and primary health-care services, increasingly in other African countries,” it read.