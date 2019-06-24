It’s time for Kenya to invest in medical tourism

While Kenya can take pride in attracting two million international tourists last year with its wildlife, beaches and tropical weather, it can significantly increase the numbers by tapping into the global demand for health services.

Medical tourism is whereby people who live in one country travel to another country to receive equal or greater care than they would have in their own country. Most people travel for medical care because of affordability, better access or higher quality of care.

India is one of the countries that have invested heavily in this. Its medical tourism sector is estimated to be worth Sh300 billion. By 2020, India’s medical tourism is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 200 per cent, hitting Sh900 billion, which are earnings from the half a million people that visit India every year for medical services.

So, what about Kenya? Dr Fardousa Ahmed, CEO of Nyali Premier Hospital, says there is room for improvement. For example, Mombasa county receives patients from the six counties of the Coast as well as the neighbouring nation of Tanzania.

“Kenya is better placed to offer medical tourism compared to other East and Central African countries,” Dr Fardousa, 35, says.

"With all the millions Kenya receives in tourism, the government should also invest heavily in the health sector so we can start receiving more patients."

As things stand, for every foreigner seeking treatment in Kenya, two Kenyans are doing the same abroad. The top 10 countries for patients to India are Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Iraq, Maldives, Oman, Yemen, Kenya, Uzbekistan, Nigeria and Tanzania.

Dr Fardousa says President Uhuru Kenyatta’s quest for Universal Health Care service should be advanced to include medical tourism.

She says both county and national government should strive to put up medical infrastructure and ensure adequate health staff are employed to serve the people.

“Medical tourism should be developed here at the Coast. We can capitalise on this because the coast destination is already known globally,” Dr Fardousa says.