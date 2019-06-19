Rugby man Gangla aims to take sport to next level

He worked in South Africa between 2003 and 2006 and in Nigeria in 2007, where he acquired a genuine appreciation of business opportunities, transaction origination and execution across the three major business hubs in Africa.

His areas of expertise include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital raising, project finance and corporate finance.

His love for rugby goes way back, when he was a student at Mangu High School. He played for Mean Machine and Blak Blad in the mid-1990s and later decamped to Impala, where was part of the side that won the Kenya Cup between 2000 and 2002 as well as the Enterprise Cup.

Some of the famous players he played with at Impala include former Kenya Sevens skipper and coach Benjamin Ayimba, Fred Ollows, Bill Odongo, Charles Ngovi, Phillip Mwenesi and Vincent Makanga, among others.

Gangla served as a coach to the various Impala age-grade categories before being elected as chairman of Impala Club and guiding the team to runner-up position in the 2015-16 Kenya Cup.

He was elected secretary of the KRU, where he served for two years before his elevation to the position of chairman two months ago.

In an interview, Gangla said one of the key steps taken since his election is a reconstitution of the board. Peris Mukoko and Wangui Kibe have been brought in as directors.

“We are keen to have a board that reflects the spirit of rugby as a sport for all men, women, boys and girls. The two ladies have, through the quality of their rugby contribution and enduring commitment, proven that they will add value to the governance of the sport. It’s a one-year co-option,” he added.

“Kui [Wangui], for instance, has been involved in the management of most of the Safari 7s tournaments since inception in 1996 or rather for 23 years. Peris was the first woman world rugby match officials’ educator and is a former Kenya international.”

Gangla said plans are underway to revive the Kenya Rugby Limited, which will be the financing arm of the union, to generate funding for the various national teams and at the same time commercialise the sport.

“Finance is key and I believe with this entity, we can go a long way in addressing issues to do with sponsorships and making the sport more attractive as well as supporting our various national teams,” he said.

A key campaign pillar for Gangla was the development of coaches through a training and education initiative. “We have had a couple of seminars in Kakamega and Nakuru and next month we will have one in Kisumu to precede the Elgon Cup match with Uganda,” he added.