History of John H Jackson Moot Court

The name John H Jackson would ring bells to any career trade lawyer. The late Prof John Howard Jackson was regarded as one of the chief architects of the World Trade Organisation.

He is widely referred to as the father and champion of flexible trade policies around the globe. His book 'World Trade and the Law of GATT' is considered the Bible for trade law and policy.

It is for this reason that a competition with the aim of promoting flexible trade policies through international trade law was named after him. The John H Jackson Moot Court Competition was established in 2002 and involves over 35 countries.

It is a rigorous competition very much similar to court proceedings, where participants present a fictional case and argue it out before a panel that would be similar to a bench of judges in a court of law.

The competition is organised annually by the European Law Students’ Association (ELSA) with support from the World Trade Organisation. It builds awareness of the WTO dispute settlement system and provides students around the world with legal knowledge and skill, while building global legal capacity.

This competition further opens doors to a future career in trade law. Its sponsors are some of the world’s top law firms.

Over the one and a half decade of existence, the competition has been dominated by European and American universities in the final rounds, with 10 of the previous winners hailing from Europe, four from the American region and two from the Asian region.

Teams participating in the competition consist of 2 to 4 law students, who are enrolled at a university or law faculty accredited under national law to grant a degree that permits its graduates to enter any legal profession.

Every team is allowed to register up to 2 coaches with only one team per university allowed.

The Panel consists of world trade law experts who listen to the competitors arguments.

The competition is divided into three categories: Written submission, regional rounds and the final oral round.