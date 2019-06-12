Milk bank boosts child nutrition

The death of a baby's mother or if her incapacitation by disease or some other condition can deprive a child of much-needed breastmilk.

But thanks to the launching of a milk bank in Nairobi, it no longer spells doom to the child. The milk bank was launched at the Pumwani Maternity Hospital to encourage exclusive breastfeeding for children who are unable to get breastmilk from their mothers.

Exclusive breastfeeding is where a mother is required to give her infant only breastmilk for six months. Not even water should be given to the child.

According to the World Health Organisation, exclusive breastfeeding is a health advantage for both the mother and child. It improves optimal growth, development and health.

For a child, it can get all the nutrients it needs from her mother’s breastmilk within the six months. WHO says breastfeeding protects against diarrhoea and pneumonia. Breastmilk also reduces the chances of obesity and growing overweight, especially in adolescence.

The milk bank is thus a great advantage to vulnerable infants, as they can now get pure breastmilk, and there is a chance for them to be breastfed exclusively.

The facility is in its introductory stage. If successful, there are hopes it will be rolled out in all 47 different counties so it can be beneficial to every vulnerable child in the country.