Milk bank boosts child nutrition

• It was launched in Pumwani to encourage exclusive breastfeeding for children unable to get breastmilk from their mothers.
• Exclusive breastfeeding is where a mother is required to give her infant only breastmilk for six months. Not even water should be given to the child.
The death of a baby's mother or if her incapacitation by disease or some other condition can deprive a child of much-needed breastmilk.
But thanks to the launching of a milk bank in Nairobi, it no longer spells doom to the child. The milk bank was launched at the Pumwani Maternity Hospital to encourage exclusive breastfeeding for children who are unable to get breastmilk from their mothers.
Exclusive breastfeeding is where a mother is required to give her infant only breastmilk for six months. Not even water should be given to the child.
According to the World Health Organisation, exclusive breastfeeding is a health advantage for both the mother and child. It improves optimal growth, development and health.
For a child, it can get all the nutrients it needs from her mother’s breastmilk within the six months. WHO says breastfeeding protects against diarrhoea and pneumonia. Breastmilk also reduces the chances of obesity and growing overweight, especially in adolescence.
The milk bank is thus a great advantage to vulnerable infants, as they can now get pure breastmilk, and there is a chance for them to be breastfed exclusively.
The facility is in its introductory stage. If successful, there are hopes it will be rolled out in all 47 different counties so it can be beneficial to every vulnerable child in the country.
The cost of having such facilities in all the 47 counties, however, is a hurdle, as the Pumwani one cost Sh66 million.
The bank is expected to save 10 per cent of neonatal deaths, as the country has been estimated to be suffering 40,000 infant deaths annually in the first month.
Globally, breastfeeding can prevent more than 800,000 deaths in children. Therefore, it is considered essential.
SAFE AND CHEAP
The breastmilk to be stored in the milk bank freezers can last for six months. To ensure it is safe and free from contamination, it undergoes various tests.
For starters, donor mothers first are screened for any diseases, among them HIV, hepatitis and syphilis.
Thereafter, the milk, after it has been collected, is screened for any contamination during expressing. It is then taken pasteurised, whereby the milk is heated to ensure viruses and bacteria are killed. It is then stored in freezers.
Pumwani Maternity Hospital Neonatal Unit head Mary Waiyego urged mothers to consider exclusive breastfeeding as it is cheap and ensures the baby grows healthy, without the need for constant hospitalisation for treatment.
“Mothers need to realise that this breastmilk is available and cheap,” she said.
She said breastmilk helps mothers protect their children from infection.
“For mothers who still have problems exclusively breastfeeding, they should realise that this is the single best way to help their babies survive,” Waiyego said.
"Eventually, babies who were exclusively breastfed were found to be more intelligent in future. Their cognition is better than those who were not exclusively breastfed."