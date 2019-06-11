Kilifi pupils use tippy taps to promote hygiene

HEALTH CLUBS

As Mara explained the project, she offered to carry my bag and ushered me to the head teacher’s office.

I came to learn that Mara is a member of the school's health club, which has instilled the culture of handwashing among fellow students.

She is in a group of 30 health club members, who empower fellow pupils with knowledge and skills on good sanitation and hygiene practices at home.

They spend their free time talking about health issues and reaching out to fellow pupils to come up with their own activities to address hygiene and sanitation issues.

"Before the health clubs were formed, most of my peers constantly fell sick and missed crucial school hours," she says.

The health club has become the centrepiece of the school's vision to ensure everyone lives in a clean environment safe from preventable diseases.

The administration painted the walls with colourful illustrations to remind pupils and visitors of the importance of good hygiene.

The messages provide a step-by-step process of washing hands after using the toilet, before preparing food and eating, and after touching anything that may be of risk to their health.

On our way to the head teacher, Mara introduces me to teacher Hero Cosmas and I learn that he is the health club patron.

“We partnered with Afya Pwani project to restart health clubs in the school,” he says.

Cosmas says the pupils were trained by the Afya Pwani Water, Hygiene and Sanitation (WASH) team on how to set tippy taps, and they have embraced handwashing practices.

A row of tippy taps stations and soap has been set up next to the classrooms for use by the pupils and the teachers whenever they visit the toilet or touch dirt.

The health club patron says the training they received from the project has also been embraced by the community the pupils and teachers come from.

"Each household in the community constructed their own toilet facility and installed a handwashing station close by to complete the proper sanitation practice," he says.

Cosmas says the tippy tap project and the health club have really motivated the students to live in a clean environment, which frees them from sanitation-related diseases.

“We will keep monitoring to see how keeping our students healthy and in school translates to success,” he adds as he introduces me to head teacher Kahindi Kaviha.

TWENTY SCHOOLS BENEFITTED

Kaviha says pupils are the best agents of change in the community.

“We encourage them to pass the message to their parents on the importance of good sanitation practices,” he says.

Communities in Mwaeba and its environs, he says, are beginning to learn the effects of open defecation on their health and wellbeing. This is through the School-Led Total Sanitation (STLS) and Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) approaches.

He says the communities, through the pupils, are encouraged to come up with sustainable solutions towards achieving zero open defecation status.

“We are very happy because our school and our village were recognised by officials from the Health department for best sanitation practices,” Kaviha says.

Juliet, a project officer working for USAid-funded Afya Pwani project, says they decided to work with schools because pupils are more receptive to change and are likely to pass the message to their parents.

“Besides them debating in school, the students also visit neighbouring schools for debates and discuss issues that affect them,” she says.

She says Afya project has supported over 20 primary schools in Kilifi county over the last two years to instal tippy taps.

They also support the construction of 1,543 latrines to help keep pupils and communities healthy.

"Even though the innovation is not new in the country, it is efficient, adaptable and convenient to the user," she says.

Juliet says with tippy taps, there are minimal chances of the water in the jerrycan getting contaminated with germs, as the user only touches the soap that is tied on one edge of the tippy tap.