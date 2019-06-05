Error in judgment worsens homophobia

Thus, it is the perspective of this commentary that the framers of the Constitution expected new grounds could be included, such as sexual orientation or genetic composition, and such other protected grounds found in international laws and norms.

To prove the point is that the same Constitution cites, in Article 2, that all international laws and norms (read, international instruments which Kenya is party or signatory to) are part of the laws of Kenya under the Constitution. This provision moved Kenya from a “dualist” to a “monist” country, meaning Kenya does not necessarily have to “domesticate” international law into its statute books for it to respect, uphold and defend the same.

In relying on Article 45, the judges stated that Kenyans are of the opinion that family values are paramount, and, therefore, a family consists of a father, mother and children. Thus, there is no way the LGBTIQ community could start a family against express provisions of the Constitution, which prohibit any person from marrying from any sex other than the opposite sex. So the judges went on a diatribe about same-sex unions, which was not part of the questions placed before them, and made it clear that they never understood the subject matter of the petition.

Discrimination has nothing to do with same-sex unions; it was simply that the judges were clutching at the fickle straws of failed arguments by the “interested parties”, whose brief was to lecture others on morality and religiosity. Indeed, there is overbearing and glaring evidence both in the churches and mosques of egregious violations of morals, religiosity and human rights. Hence, they have no moral authority to lecture anyone.

LEGAL FLAWS

The legal blunders that the judgement elicited could be classified into three. First is the law; second is evidence; and third, are facts. These are the main pillars of any proceedings in law and resultant judgement.

Beginning with the latter, facts are either there or not. When the judges pronounced that there is no scientific fact to prove that the LGBTIQ community is born as is, then this is very dumbfounding! The transgendered persons are those trapped inside either body of the two main sexes (male or female). The intersex are born with genitalia of both male and female. This is scientifically proven.

On the other three, that is lesbian, gay and bisexual, studies over time have oscillated between being born the way they are or inheriting such episodic characters based on the socialisation process, which has been ably documented in the social sciences. This is science. On facts, they failed to contradistinguish the same.

Second, on evidence, the judges stated that there was no evidence to depict that the Constitution was violated, other than sketchy stories by those who testified. All witnesses gave personal encounters, with a very high risk on their side, to state what they have gone through in many social, economic and political encounters. Media stories, personal stories and publications have more than evidence. The KHRC publication above, The Outlawed Amongst Us, summarises them.