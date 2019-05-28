Kismayo rising after years of KDF's presence

In October 2011, a coordinated operation between the Somali and Kenyan military began against Al Shabaab in southern Somalia.

The mission was officially led by the Somali army, with the Kenyan forces providing a supporting role.

Kismayo was regarded as Al Shabaab's last major stronghold on account of the revenue that the group was able to generate for itself through exporting charcoal and levying port taxes on imported goods.

KDF’s offensive assault thus represented a major, morale-dampening loss for the rebel group that was forced to retreat with massive casualties.

The then KDF’s spokesperson (now government spokesman) Cyrus Oguna says capturing the city signaled the end of Al Shabaab because Kismayo was the bastion which financed their activities.

Seven years later, the small town with a population of about 190,000 people is slowly rising from the ashes of war.

This is a clear indication that KDF’s presence within the area under sector six has had a great impact on the lives of the residents.

Sector six is under joint operation of KDF and Ethiopian forces.

The exit reality

Despite the new breath, a sad reality of KDF planning to exit by 2021 has started taking shape.

So far the troops under Amisom have started gearing up on an exit plan that will see Somalia National Defence Forces take over.

According to the Commanding Officer in charge of the infantry battalion in Kismayo, Lieutenant Colonel Meshack Kishoyian, Amisom developed operations guidelines that run between 2018-2021.

In the guidelines he said there is a clear breakdown on how the Amisom troops should operate towards a gradual handover to the Somalia forces.

Though the guidelines known as Concept of Operations (Conops) do not indicate an actual date when the troops exit in 2021, Kishoyian said they have already embarked on mentoring of Somali forces through joint operations that will see them take over.