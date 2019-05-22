Saving Baby Joshua: Mother’s search for brain swelling cure

7 SURGERIES IN 2 WEEKS

Cynthia says the now one year and eight months old boy underwent seven surgeries in two weeks in a bid to control the hydrocephalus.

She started looking for a hospital where she could be taking her son to so as to control the condition, which disturbs him and her.

“I asked God to help me accept the condition of my baby so I could help my family accept my son. Mothers with children like mine need to be shown love, acceptance and be given hope,” she said, adding that her family has been supportive.

“I’ve met with women who claim they were sidelined by their people due to getting such children. These issues are there, and people really need to be informed that it is not someone’s wish to get such a child.”

Cynthia now takes Joshua for a checkup and draining of the CSF at AIC Kijabe Hospital. Before coming there, she had spent more than Sh1.5 million looking for treatment.

However, at Kijabe, she was referred to Bethany Kid’s Hospital, a special section for the children. Cynthia told them she was looking for help because she did not have money.

“When they learnt the challenge I had and the condition my son was in, my son was quickly admitted and treatment started. I was busy telling them I do not have money to pay for those services, but they told me not to worry,” she said, speaking at the facility.

“What also shocked me is that they first prayed for him and counselled me, something I had never seen before. Both the doctors and nurses are so caring.”

Dr Muthinja says they handle close to 60 cases of hydrocephalus conditions every Tuesday, when they hold clinics at the facility.

“We hold a special clinic for patients suffering from hydrocephalus and spina bifida condition every week. Spina bifida is a defect that develops at birth, where the spinal cord fails to develop properly. At times, it causes a baby to develop hydrocephalus,” he said.