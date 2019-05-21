The invisible silent killer in Eastlands

It is 3 pm on a weekday afternoon. We are surrounded by pungent odours from decomposing garbage, and the air is thick with steam and smoke. The heavy, nauseating smell permeates everywhere, even through the dust masks we have on.

We are in Dandora, an estate established in 1977 to offer high-quality affordable housing as part of a project partially financed by the World Bank.

However, the area has since become home to East Africa’s largest dumpsite, a 32-acre land covered with thousands of tonnes of garbage, where more than 3,000 people eke out a living.

The dumpsite was once a quarry that the City Council of Nairobi sought to use temporarily for waste disposal in the 1970s. But 40 years on, trucks continue to trundle in, dumping at least 2,000 tonnes of waste every day.

Njoroge Kimani, a biochemist and lead researcher in a 2007 study commissioned by Unep, described the dumpsite as a big health problem for residents of Dandora, Korogocho, Babadogo and Kariobangi North, especially as waste from the dump continues to taint their water supply, and smoke from burning garbage affects the air they breathe.

As it turns out, the smoke and the fumes have made Dandora a hot spot for respiratory illnesses, with children exposed to levels of air pollution far higher than what is considered healthy. Residents go about their business despite the risks.

As we continue our visit, a kindergarten pupil wearing the uniform of the nearby New Testament Centre is heading home from school.

She stares at our mask-covered faces for a moment, bites the peeled mango in her left hand and walks away, seemingly oblivious to the stale air that hangs low over the dumpsite.

She quickly disappears into the sprawling slum at the edge of the dumpsite that many call home.