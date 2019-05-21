Bill on e-waste gathers dust as trash piles

As technology advances, electronics that were previously cutting-edge are rendered useless, leading to an increase in global e-waste.

United Nations Global E-waste Monitor 2017 estimates that every person in the world has at least 6.1kg of electronic waste to dispose of today.

This figure is expected to grow to 6.8kg per person in 2021, when the world will be producing 52.2 million tonnes of e-waste per year, enough to fill 10,510 buildings the size of Times Tower in Nairobi, which is 140m tall.

In 2018, Sam Wambugu, an informatics specialist, said the total amount of e-waste generated per second is equivalent to throwing out nearly 60,000 laptops every time you blink.

According to a recent survey by Unep, Kenya generates over 44,000 tonnes of e-waste annually, meaning that the country has at least 120 tonnes of electronic waste — mainly broken TVs, fridges, mobile phones parts and computers — to dispose of every day.

Given these numbers, managing e-waste at the household level can be a challenge. A Twitter survey by the Star newspaper registered 155 responses. Of these, 53 per cent stored electronic waste at home, 30 per cent sell it, and 17 per cent throw the waste in general dumpsites.

What is clear is that the lack of a disposal and management strategy has led to a situation where Kenyans prefer keeping e-waste in their homes or disposing of it in ways that put their health and environment at risk.

DOES GOVERNMENT CARE?

A joint study by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), United Nations University (UNU) and the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) released in 2017 shows that 66 per cent of the world population is covered by national e-waste management laws. Despite this, Kenya is yet to formulate legislation to address this growing challenge.

Kenya does have a draft Electronic Waste Bill, which was formulated in 2013. However, it has been largely ignored over the past five years and does not seem to be a priority for the 12th Parliament.

Some of the proposals in the draft Bill include the formation of an electrical and electronic registry by the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) to capture amount and details of electrical equipment entering the country every year to curb the entry of low lifespan products in the country.

According to the Communication Authority (CA), the high rate of e-waste accumulation in Kenya is caused by the influx of cheap short-life products, mainly from Asia. In 2016 for example, $15.5 billion (Sh1.5 trillion) worth of Chinese phones were shipped into the country.