Spreading the net: Somali Islamists now target Kenyan recruits

These new recruits have expanded the militants' reach and complicated efforts by Kenyan security forces to thwart them.

"In the past, the security forces concentrated their efforts in parts of the country that are Muslim majority, Muslim-dominated," said Murithi Mutiga, a project director for the International Crisis Group think-tank. "Now it’s much harder because al Shabaab has shown its adaptability by recruiting from outside the traditional areas."

At the same time, al Shabaab has expanded operations from Somalia into East Africa, where it has shown it can hit high-profile targets, such as the offices of Western multinational companies.

FOOTBALL, DRUGS AND MOTORBIKES

Gichunge, the son of a Kenyan military officer, was radicalised while working at a hotel Internet cafe in Isiolo town, his sister told Reuters.

"It all started there. He was able to access new materials online, go to Facebook. He started studying Arabic language and all sorts of things," Amina Sharif said.

His Muslim family had sent him to a mission school in Isiolo, a dusty northern town that is a gateway to three vast, arid counties neighbouring Somalia.

Many in Isiolo were reluctant to discuss him, fearing police attention. But some said al Shabaab recruiters had been targeting young, unemployed men from outside the ethnic Somali community there for years.

Abdi Bidu, 53, said smooth-talking recruiters befriended his son Boru, then 20, three years ago while the young man was watching European football matches at video parlours. They offered cigarettes, motor-bike rides and khat, a mildly narcotic leaf, he said.

The Bidu family are ethnic Boranas, a religiously mixed community not previously associated with Islamist violence.

Police caught Boru trying to join al Shabaab near the Somali border in 2017, his father said. The young man went to court, but authorities inexplicably dropped the charges.

His father keeps him at home now, forbidding him to use the phone. Bidu refused to allow Reuters to speak to his son, fearing a backlash.

"There is a big problem in Isiolo," Bidu said. "Many have been persuaded to join the militants. Many others have been caught by authorities and returned."

He said he knew three other families whose sons were recruited. Parents feel angry and helpless, and want the government to step up security.

Martin Kimani, Kenya's chief counter-terrorism official, said statistics on al Shabaab recruitment are classified.