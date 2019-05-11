Traditional wedding reveals rich culture of the Orma

In the Orma community, for example, even top government officials who are from the county return to their culture whenever they go home, and any ritual passage is done in the traditional way.

For example, it is normal to see a VIP from the pastoralist community dressed in the local attire while in the village, or even looking after cattle.

During celebrations such as a wedding, the cultural aspect is enticing and adorable to all community members, who not only embrace their culture but like it deeply in their hearts.

“That is the Orma tradition. It's guaranteed, even if you are learned during your wedding, you must go back to your culture. The same way your father or grandfather married is the way you will marry," says Kanjora Godana, an elder from the Orma community.

POMP AND COLOUR

As they say in Swahili, ‘Muacha mila ni mtumwa’. The communities in Tana River love their culture.

This was evident during a recent big-budget Orma traditional wedding for the son of Devolution CAS Hussein Dado, who is also the first governor of Tana River county.