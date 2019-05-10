The crazy lengths women go to for curves, light skin

Padded panties or bikers portray a larger than normal posterior and well-rounded hips.

"Imagine my horror when, after lusting after her hips the whole evening over a drink, I discovered I had been royally conned!" Alfred Mutua tells the Star.

Mutua was lured by a woman's hips in a club to the point of taking a Tala loan to buy her a bottle of wine, as she had demanded.

"I love well-rounded hips, and I can do anything to have such a woman," he says, adding that he spanked the woman only to feel a sponge. "I felt cheated and used. I wished I had not paid her bill."

Moreen Wangari*, 27, uses padded bikers every day at work. "Padded underwear is now part of my daily wardrobe," she says.

"Wearing it has boosted my self-esteem and work performance, so I wouldn’t give it up, even if a man called me out for wearing it."

But when I ask her about how she goes out with men, this illusion quickly evaporates.

Moreen says she tells men she feels ticklish when touched to keep off men from touching her and feeling the sponge.

"If I'm with a man in the house, I quickly remove the padded bikers in the toilet and then quickly wear a loose T-shirt that I carry in my bag," she says.

She gives an excuse to the guys the clothes she had won were too tight, and the guys can barely think straight at that time. She is confident that for the six months she has been wearing the padded bikers, no guy has ever suspected.

The bikers retail at Sh3,000 per piece on Jumia online shop. A seller says five are enough because they are easily washed, and the pads are removable.

Image consultant and Naked Truth founder Robert Burale says wearing padded clothes is a crutch that only gives a temporary boost, while failing to address the underlying body image issues.

“A good body will never be about hips and curves or a big bust and butt. It’s about self-assurance and being comfortable in your own skin," he says.

“Wearing padded underwear means you have a no self-esteem and you need something artificial to get accepted."

He says it gets worse if you are doing it to feel attractive to men, because for one, not all men are drawn by bigger hips and backsides. And even if they are, what happens when he discovers that the curves that attracted him to you were fake?

