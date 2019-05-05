Kisii man bedridden for 30 years with spinal injury

He was rushed to the then Kisii District Hospital, where he was taken for X-ray, which established that he had sustained a spinal injury.

He stayed at the facility for two weeks without improvement before he was transferred to Russia Hospital in Kisumu, where he also stayed for six months.

“After doctors discovered that my injury was irreparable, I requested the hospital management to transfer me back to Kisii to save my family from incurring huge traveling expenses, among other costs, which it did,” he said.

FAMILY FALLEN APART

His family has suffered distress since he was injured. “My injury totally shattered my dreams of taking care of my family, considering I was the sole breadwinner,” Kerandi said.

While in deep thought, Kerandi says due to his condition, two of his sons ended up being involved in crime and were shot dead by police in separate incidents.

The father of four told the writer he received information that his second son Robert Morang’a, alias Momanyi, was shot in Sondu, while the third born, Dennis Machuki, was shot a few months later in Kisumu.

Machuki had gone into hiding in Kisumu after he shot dead two community policing members, who were pursuing him to his home together with the police.

“I was mad when I heard my sons were killed by police because of their involvement in crime. I had good plans for them but the injury shattered them,” Kerandi said.

“My sons would not have been involved in crime if I was in good health. I was injured when they were still young,” said the father, adding that God knows why he is alive.

Kerandi says he cannot tell where the bodies of the two sons were buried, but he believes they were interred in a cemetery.

When asked whether he is aware there is the national and county governments, Kerandi said he hears about them on the radio.

“I cannot tell much about what is really happening out there because as you can see this is where I eat from and go for my short and long calls thanks to my wife, who has devoted her time to take care of me all these years,” he said.

The old man only sees sunshine from his bed. He is taken outside once in four months by Good Samaritans since his wife alone cannot lift him.