Labour Day in the eyes of haves and have-nots

Vokede used to earn Sh8,000. Now she depends on M-Shwari loans to make ends meet. She is charged Sh525 for the Sh7,000 she borrows monthly, and although she has the chance to get back Sh105 (the 20 per cent interest refund made when the loan is repaid early), she usually struggles to meet the repayment date.

Peris, a fashion designer, has a different story. She spends an average of Sh7,000 per month on fuel, Sh1,000 shy of Vokede's former salary.

For her, Labour Day is a pain because she usually has to raise her workers’ (house help and tailors) salary.

"There are so many expenses everywhere you turn in Kenya. If (President) Uhuru raises the minimum wage this year, I’ll have to look for an extra Sh1,000-2,000 to pay my house help and tailors. I have three tailors plus my house help, so we’re talking of about Sh8,000 extra per month."

"It makes me ask myself: 'Do I really need my house help to come to work every day? I can just have her in three times a week, and that will reduce costs. I’m also wondering if I can get two tailors to do the work and fire one."

PUSHED TO THE BRINK

During Labour Day celebrations last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a five per cent increment on the minimum wage, bringing the salary for house helps and other workers in that general category working in Nairobi to Sh13,573. The daily rate is Sh622.