Why we are lesbians: Trio defend sexuality

"While scientists have not yet explained why people get attracted to people of similar sex, there are two theories that try and explain it. They are the nature versus nurture theories," she said.

Kamundi says nature is a natural phenomenon, which relates to a child being born intersex and, depending on the hormonal levels, is sometimes attracted to people of the same gender.

"Nurture is when people willingly get involved in these relationships by emulating traditions from western culture. Also, when you raise a girl in the midst of girls or a boy in the midst of boys, they tend to grow up with a romantic attraction for people of their sexuality,” Kamundi says.

COMING OUT

Kamundi advises that before coming out, those with different sexual preferences should contact local helplines or support groups to receive the advice and confidence they need to move on with life.

"This, too, can be stressful because this may be the first time you have admitted to anyone you are a lesbian. But remember, the people you are talking to have been in the very same or have witnessed the situation before, so use their guidance as a tool," she said.

"You may want to come out to the people you think might be supportive first. The more positive reactions you receive initially, the better for your self-confidence and the more likely you will be to come out to more people."