Nameless, Wahu mark Malaria Day

Celebrated power couple Wahu and Nameless and content creator Maureen Waititu marked the World Malaria Day on Thursday with mothers and their newborns.

They spent the day at Pumwani Maternity and Mama Lucy Hospital in Nairobi, where they donated Mortein Doom goodies.

The two hospitals benefited from the new initiative that seeks to enhance their knowledge on preventive measures of the killer disease, malaria.

Wahu said: "Had a lovely time bonding with new moms at Pumwani hospital."

The awareness drive intends to reach the more than 2,500 mothers who visit the health facilities.

WHO, in the World Malaria Report 2018, says more than four million cases of malaria are reported annually in Kenya, with a 5.1 per cent mortality rate being reported among patients admitted with severe malaria.

The situation becomes direr with children under five, and pregnant women are the most vulnerable to infection.