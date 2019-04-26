Pornography: A ticking time bomb

Unlike most six-year-olds who spend their days playing with toys and chasing rainbows, the young days of Alex* (not his real name) were characterised by introduction to pornography and defilement.

Growing up in the early 2000s, Alex was among the lucky families that owned a DVD player and television set. This was what their house help Sophia used to watch the pornography videos in his presence.

Being a child, his innocent self took caresses by the house help to be sinless touches. He did not realise what impact it would later have in his life.

"She touched my private parts and I remember laughing at that. It felt like we were playing together and I took no offence," Alex said.

Every time Sophia was away, the six-year-old would insert the pornography disks into the DVD player to be watched behind closed doors and drawn curtains.

Having come from a wealthy home, Alex had his first phone at 10 years. Craving to consume sexually explicit content, he began watching pornography on his mobile phone.

At this point, he was increasingly becoming attracted to girls in his class. This came after masturbating for some time.

“Ideally, masturbation was quite fulfilling at first. It gave me the feel that I could not have in real life since I was shy and could not approach a girl for sex,” Alex said.