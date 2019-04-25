Farmers harvest water to fight cycle of drought

As farmers countrywide waited for the first drops of rain to fall belatedly this week, beneficiaries of a water pan project in Nyeri were already counting their earnings from farming.

"We are grateful because this project, which started in October last year, has helped the facility get water, which we collected during the short rains in November to December last year,” Nancy Kiduya said.

Kiduya is the manager of Kids Alive Children's Home, a beneficiary of one such water pan, which was set up less than a year ago. The home is located in Richardson village, Githunga ward, Kieni East subcounty.

The government, through the National Irrigation Board, has been helping farmers set up water pans to irrigate their farms with when there is no rain.

In Nyeri county, farmers expressed relief because they were able to farm even during the prolonged drought around the country.