Betting shops make huge profits from youth addicted to gambling

At the beginning of the month, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i announced that 76 per cent of young people are involved in some form of betting and that most borrow to bet.

"We need to clean up this sector. We are destroying our children and families," he said.

Over 500,000 youth have been blacklisted from accessing services from money lending agencies, and 52 per cent of people actively involved in betting are low-income earners.

Peter Chege, 29, is one of the youth blacklisted by a popular lending agency for failing to repay a Sh12,000 loan he took from them to place a bet.

Chege, a construction worker in Nairobi, admitted his addiction to betting but said his efforts to stop the vice have so far proved futile.

"I started betting because I was idle and this was a quick way to make money," he told the Star during an interview at a local betting shop.

"On a daily basis, I spend anywhere between Sh1,000 and Sh1,500 and place between 30 and 40 different bets."

Sources from a betting shop in Nairobi county said their customer base is spread out among people aged between 18 and 50.

"Daily, we have about five or six people at our shop before opening hours. Some will wake up in the morning, come directly here and spend the day here," a source said.

The shop reported Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday as their peak days. "People typically spend between Sh 1,000 and Sh4,000 daily, but we have had some extreme cases like one customer spent and lost Sh40,000," the source said.

"They tried to beg us to return the money and as we obviously couldn't. The client hanged himself the next day."