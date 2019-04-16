Man returns in crutches after Middle East 'slavery'

Bwaber approached Kiprotich, who was attending a grocery shop, and asked him if he was interested to work in Qatar for an attractive monthly package of about Sh30,000, excluding food and accommodation.

Coming from a family that only owned a third of an acre, a promised monthly income was irresistible, if life had to change for the better.

Kiprotich had heard of people from other villages going to Qatar to work, while in his neighbourhood, athlete Eunice Kirwa was running for the oil-rich kingdom of United Arab Emirates, and her family status of poverty had suddenly transformed to that of affluence.

However, he had also heard of constant claims of mistreatment of African and Asian workers by employers in the Middle East.

Kiprotich was conflicted as he remembered his poverty-ravaged family with a sickling mother, Nelly Sang, who has to attend weekly medical clinic in the neighbouring Mosoriot Provincial Rural Hospital.

“As I thought of what our family goes through daily, I got more convinced to end my fears or doubts and seek greener pastures to help my people from this kind of life,” Kiprotich said.

OVER 100K EXPENSES

He was asked by the recruiting agent, who happens to come from Rongit village, a stone’s throw from his home, to look for Sh30,000 to cover the cost of passport and other overheads incurred by the agency.

With no bank savings, to raise such an amount, he had to dispose of one of the family’s most precious and highly valued properties — one of the two cows he had bought.

The cow was the only source of milk for the family. But Kiprotich was certain that upon leaving for Qatar, his first salary would suffice to replace the cow and get an even better breed that produces more milk.

“I handed the money to the agent as I planned to travel to Nairobi to appear personally at the Immigration department to acquire the travel document,” he said.

While in Nairobi’s agency office, Kiprotich was interviewed via Skype by the supposed company that had been earmarked to hire him. He was interviewed on suitability, as he had no formal technical training or experience, apart from selling at a grocery.