Schools that used to shine in sports now dwarfed in games

“It’s something that is on the rise. For example, you find students who earned call-ups to Lugulu because of their academic prowess changing schools after realising they are good in sports,” Akala said.

“Other schools offer to pay their fees, something that we, as an institution, cannot. For Lugulu, education comes first then co-curricular activities. With academic work, you have to pay first before you are admitted.”

CHANGE OF MANAGEMENT

Shimba Hills Sports department head Daniel Mulei says school management plays a big role in sports performance.

He said some principals support co-curricular activities, while others do not. Worse still, some just don’t care.

“Principals play a major role in all this. For a certain period, you might have a principal who supports sports, but once he or she leaves and a new one comes in, he or she might not be in the business of co-curricular activities,” Mulei said.

In some schools, however, the management might focus on certain sports and lock out other disciplines, to the detriment of students with talent in such areas.

“We are human beings and we can’t all love one sport. There are those who love football, basketball or even volleyball, but what happens if they go to a certain school, where the sport they love is not there? They will either not support those disciplines or introduce the sport they like,” he said.

“And that will definitely have an impact on the school. For a school that has been known to excel in a particular sport, all of sudden, there is a dip. To start afresh in a new discipline, it takes time to hit the top.”

POACHING

Luring players from other schools has also been blamed. Lugulu HoD Akala said player poaching has grown in leaps and bounds, and some schools even fear parading their best players in certain competitions for fear of losing them to rivals.

He said they have many volleyball rivals and most players prefer those already performing well in the sport to Lugulu, which is struggling to regain its lost glory.

“Really, it’s just out there that every player would want to associate with the school that is doing pretty well in the sport and not that which is trying to get a footing. That has been our undoing for a decade now. Maybe the script would have been different if the school was performing better,” Akala said.

ACADEMIC PRESSURE

Lenana games patron Peter Mbayi, whose school last won the national rugby title in 2010, said they placed more emphasis on education.