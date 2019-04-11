Survivors of Bandit attacks in Baringo hunger for payment

She said now there is no single livestock left in their homestead, after the few remaining goats were swept away during the previous bandit attack.

“I thank God I am alive, but my husband and I are jobless, so we are now going through thick and thin raising our five kids,” she said, adding that her injured hand is still too weak to allow her do some menial jobs.

BLOODSHED AND DISPLACEMENT

The survivor learned later that the same day, the bandits had shot dead 45-year old neighbour Paul Chelagat, alias Museveni, and drove away his over 30 head of cattle.

His widow Margaret Targok was sobbing and shedding tears in bitterness when the Star met her in Chemorong’ion on April 1.

“I have not received any compensation or material assistance from any quarter, including the county or the national government, to raise my five kids,” Targok said, adding that all the family animals, their only source of livelihood, had been driven away by the bandits.

The attack rekindled a raid two years ago on Yatya village, Baringo North subcounty, when bandits shot dead a 24-year-old mother and her three-day-old newborn child.