Alcohol donation a mockery, say starving Baringo families

As Baringo grapples with recurrent banditry, residents are disgruntled by the sending of relief food to regions attackers hail from, and the inclusion of alcohol.

Last month, the government rushed to feed thousands of residents in Tiaty, Baringo county after a media exposé.

On March 19, Devolution CS, Eugene Wamalwa and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi landed in a chopper to donate 1,000 bags of maize and beans at Nginyang to feed the hungry in Tiaty subcounty.

Banditry survivors in Baringo North and South, however, faulted Pokots for playing the victim when in need of humanitarian assistance.