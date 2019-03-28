BIG READ: Endometriosis, The monster silently tormenting women

At 12 years old, Elsie was filled with excitement about the onset of her periods, one of the signs of womanhood. But three years later, her periods became agonisingly painful.

“Each time I had my periods, it felt like there was a big bubble stuck in my uterus. Like there were needles poking me. There are times I couldn’t get out of bed and I just had to curl myself until the pain subsided,” Elsie said.

Menstruation is a heavily guarded secret for most women due to perceived stigmatisation, but Elsie’s became a public affair. Everyone would know when she was “rolling”. The confined environment at school worsened the situation.

“The entire school community would know, from my fellow pupils to the teachers to the administration. It was something I could not hide and would make me feel very embarrassed.”

Elsie endured the severe period pains for 13 years before she was finally diagnosed with endometriosis at the age of 26.

“After diagnosis, the doctor told me women with my condition were susceptible to infertility. She suggested I needed to get pregnant as soon as possible or things would get worse with age. In panic, I decided to follow his advice.”

Other than pain, endometriosis largely manifests itself through infertility, with up to 50 per cent of women who have endometriosis finding it hard or impossible to conceive.

It wasn’t easy for Elsie to get pregnant; sex was a very painful experience. “I never enjoyed it at all because my uterus was so sensitive and the act of intercourse would only ignite unbearable pain. But because I was scared of not becoming a mother someday, I began nagging my boyfriend about having a baby. But he was not prepared for fatherhood and in a few months, we parted ways.”