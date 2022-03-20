South African court orders government to clean up air in coal belt

South African court on Friday upheld a complaint by activists that poor air quality in the coal belt is a breach of constitutional rights, giving the environment minister a year to enforce a clean air plan drawn up a decade ago.

South Africa's coal belt, east of the capital Pretoria and main city Johannesburg, is home to an estimated 3.6 million people as well as a dozen Eskom coal-fired power stations and some Sasol petrochemical plants.

A spokesman for Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said she had noted the ruling by the court would study the judgment before releasing a statement.

Activists, scientists and doctors have argued that an epidemic of respiratory diseases in the area is a direct result of high levels of air pollution. The U.N. special rapporteur on human rights and the environment, David Boyd, made a submission in support of the case.

A 2019 study, for the state-owned Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, showed more than 5,000 South Africans die annually in the coal belt because the government has failed to fully enforce its own air quality standards, and that a quarter of households there have children with asthma.