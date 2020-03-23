South Africa to implement a 21-day lockdown from midnight Thursday: Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that the government would impose a nationwide 21-day lockdown from midnight on Thursday to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

In an address to the nation, Ramaphosa said the army would be deployed to assist the police during the lockdown. South Africans will still be able to leave their homes to buy food, seek medical care and collect social grants, Ramaphosa added.

South Africa's Covid-19 cases stand at 402.