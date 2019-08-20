Burkina Faso soldiers killed in 'barbaric attack'

In Summary

• Islamist violence is increasing in Burkina Faso, with three key Islamist militant groups establishing a front in north and east.

• Hundreds of people have been killed so far this year and more than 150,000 have fled their homes because of the attacks spreading across the Sahel region.

by BBC NEWS None
Africa
20 August 2019 - 08:54
Soldiers stand guard in front of the Splendid Hotel after an attack on the hotel and a restaurant in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18, 2016. /REUTERS
Soldiers stand guard in front of the Splendid Hotel after an attack on the hotel and a restaurant in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18, 2016. /REUTERS

At least 10 soldiers have been killed by militants in northern Burkina Faso, the military has said.

Many others were wounded in the attack in Koutougou, in Soum province - which borders Mali - and other soldiers are reported missing.

"In reaction to this barbaric attack, a vast air and land search operation is seeking to neutralise the many assailants," the military statement said.

Islamist violence is increasing in Burkina Faso, with three key Islamist militant groups establishing a front in north and east.

Hundreds of people have been killed so far this year and more than 150,000 have fled their homes because of the attacks spreading across the Sahel region.

In December, a state of emergency was declared in several northern regions, granting security forces extra powers to search homes and restrict freedom of movement.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC NEWS None
Africa
20 August 2019 - 08:54

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    8h ago Corridors of Power

  2. From warzones to loving hands of family abroad
    8h ago Big Read

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  4. The Rock marries girlfriend Lauren Hashian
    3h ago World

  5. Kenya lures investors with world-class services at EPZs
    1d ago Big Read

Latest Videos