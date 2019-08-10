At least 57 killed in Tanzania fuel tanker blast

In Summary

•The incident occurred in Morogoro region, about 200 km (124 miles) west of the port city of Dar es Salaam.

• There are fears the death toll could rise.

by BBC NEWS None
Africa
10 August 2019 - 11:59
At least 57 Tanzanians have been killed in a fuel tanker blast.
Image: COURTESY

At least 57 people have been killed in a fuel tanker explosion in Tanzania, police say.

Pictures posted online show flaming wreckage scattered over a wide area and charred bodies lying on the ground.

Unconfirmed reports say people were trying to siphon fuel from the vehicle, which had overturned, when the blast happened.

The incident occurred in Morogoro region, about 200 km (124 miles) west of the port city of Dar es Salaam.

The city of Morogoro is on a major route for transporting cargo and fuel from the port, which is the country's commercial capital.

There are fears the death toll could rise.

