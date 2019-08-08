SOUTH AFRICA

Mass arrest of foreigners in South Africa

In Summary

• David Makhura, premier of the Gauteng province which surrounds Johannesburg, tweeted that the operation is a part of a clean-up operation.

• Police also confiscated firearms and a "large consignment" of counterfeit goods in various buildings.

by BBC NEWS None
Africa
08 August 2019 - 14:02
Zimbabweans hold a demonstration against recent anti-immigrant violence in South Africa outside the South African Embassy in Harare, April 17, 2015. Photo/REUTERS
Zimbabweans hold a demonstration against recent anti-immigrant violence in South Africa outside the South African Embassy in Harare, April 17, 2015. Photo/REUTERS

At least 600 foreign nationals were arrested by police on Wednesday, South African media reports.

In the targeted search operation carried out in the main city, Johannesburg, police also confiscated firearms and a "large consignment" of counterfeit goods in various buildings.

David Makhura, premier of the Gauteng province which surrounds Johannesburg, tweeted that the operation is a part of a clean-up operation.

He said the authorities were happy with the number of suspects arrested, according to South African newspaper the Citizen.

“The main issue have [sic] been with people who are driving taxis without licences and these taxis are not supposed to be on our roads," the paper quotes the premier as saying.

The operation, known as O Kae Molao, is trending on social media, where some people raised concerns that it might encourage xenophobia.

More:

Crackdown on migrant workers risks sparking Xenophobia - Amnesty

Amnesty International has called upon the Kenyan government to halt the ongoing crackdown on undocumented migrant workers.The rights group wants the ...
News
11 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC NEWS None
Africa
08 August 2019 - 14:02

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    8h ago Corridors of Power

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Bobi Wine charged with annoying Museveni
    2d ago Africa

Latest Videos